JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s 9th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,863,000 after buying an additional 416,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.52. 7,369,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. The company has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

