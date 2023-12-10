JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.95) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.50) to GBX 555 ($7.01) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 625 ($7.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 660 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 618.10 ($7.81).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 468.25 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 425.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 488.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 2,090.91%.

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,365.92). In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,365.92). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 3,614 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,998.86 ($11,366.50). Insiders purchased a total of 13,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

