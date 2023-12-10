JS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.0% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

CRM stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,574 shares of company stock valued at $199,554,667 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

