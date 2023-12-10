JS Capital Management LLC Takes $4.81 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 387,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,318,000 after buying an additional 78,663 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $549.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.81 and a 200-day moving average of $504.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $508.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

