Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.57

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.57 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 109.59 ($1.38). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 502,517 shares traded.

Kier Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £471.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,173.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 24,950 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £24,950 ($31,514.46). In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £24,950 ($31,514.46). Also, insider Justin R. Atkinson purchased 43,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £40,187.16 ($50,760.59). Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

