Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $173,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.70. 11,790,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,774,504. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

