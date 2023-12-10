Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Lessened by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,190 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

