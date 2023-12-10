Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $817.10 million and $26.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,862,121,895 coins and its circulating supply is 3,275,957,172 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

