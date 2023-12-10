KuCoin Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $968.73 million and $3.21 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $10.01 or 0.00022848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

