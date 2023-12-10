Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Lowered by Castellan Group

Castellan Group trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises about 2.1% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

