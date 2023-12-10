Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $66.97 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600,300 shares during the period. Apartment Investment and Management makes up 14.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 5.31% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $66,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

