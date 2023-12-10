Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,450 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

