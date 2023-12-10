Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases 63,070 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 3.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLD opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.