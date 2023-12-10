Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 317,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,539,000. Lamar Advertising accounts for 6.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.3 %

LAMR opened at $105.02 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

