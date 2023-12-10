Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Up 10.4 %

LEJU stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

