Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading Down 3.4%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 20,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 34,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.