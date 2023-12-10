Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $352.30

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €352.30 ($382.93) and traded as high as €373.40 ($405.87). Linde shares last traded at €369.40 ($401.52), with a volume of 22,504 shares trading hands.

Linde Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €364.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €352.38.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.