Lisk Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.55 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $171.06 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002559 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

