Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0055

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $98.64 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,112,762 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,091,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00550087 USD and is up 21.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.