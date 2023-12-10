loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDI

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE LDI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,402 shares in the company, valued at $739,965.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,207 shares of company stock valued at $143,273 and have sold 70,345 shares valued at $131,702. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.