Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.52

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$117.52 and traded as high as C$125.00. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$124.05, with a volume of 517,230 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.93.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3585573 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$121.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,433,868.51. Corporate insiders own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.