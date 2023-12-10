Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43.55 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $43.55 million and $117,613.20 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

