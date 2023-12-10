Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.86 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $37.86 million and approximately $243,305.14 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00017728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,867.26 or 1.00042004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010627 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003479 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000961 USD and is up 21.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $398,368.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

