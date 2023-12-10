Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,339 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Creative Planning increased its position in Main Street Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 313,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

