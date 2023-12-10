Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,080.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

