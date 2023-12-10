Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $70.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

