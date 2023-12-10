Matrix Capital Management Company LP Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,000. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.3% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 0.06% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 219,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

