Matrix Capital Management Company LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,532,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,085,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 5.9% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $579,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 126.4% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

