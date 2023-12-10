Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

