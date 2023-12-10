Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 57,829 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,829 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

