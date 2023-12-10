Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.46.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $610.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.90. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

