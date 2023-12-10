Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $269.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.22 and its 200-day moving average is $251.30. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

