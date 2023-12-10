Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

