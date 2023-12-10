Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

