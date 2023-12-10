Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 76,022 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $42,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.86.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

