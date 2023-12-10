Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15,101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,101 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

LOW opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average of $213.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

