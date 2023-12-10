Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.03 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $44.68 million and approximately $181,587.68 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,665,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,004,241 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

