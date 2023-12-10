MetisDAO Price Reaches $24.90 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $24.90 or 0.00056759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $113.63 million and $3.54 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.64 or 1.00108468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010581 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003477 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.9082679 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,688,305.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.