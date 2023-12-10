MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTG. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

MTG opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.