Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.16

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.16 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.05). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.06), with a volume of 127,177 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBH

Michelmersh Brick Trading Down 1.2 %

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.69 million, a PE ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.