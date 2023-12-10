Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 0.8% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $575.73 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.63 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.73 and its 200 day moving average is $505.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

