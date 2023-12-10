Morgan Stanley Trims BOX (NYSE:BOX) Target Price to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOX. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

BOX stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BOX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

