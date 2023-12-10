Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Shares Up 0.4%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.71. 3,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

About Motley Fool Next Index ETF

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

