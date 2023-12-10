Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.37

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $17.00. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 4,700 shares trading hands.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

