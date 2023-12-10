Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lessened its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil comprises approximately 5.5% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $63,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.9 %

MUR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

