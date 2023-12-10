Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $79.55 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $752.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

