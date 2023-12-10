National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

National Western Life Group stock opened at $482.01 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $215.41 and a 52 week high of $488.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.82.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

