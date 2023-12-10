Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $453.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

