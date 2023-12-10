New Republic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,338 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
VTWO stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
