New Republic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,338 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

