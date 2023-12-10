New Republic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,450 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $186.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.