New Republic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,450 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $186.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.86.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
